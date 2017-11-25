While one area ski station welcomed skiers and boarders Friday, others are waiting for a little bit more seasonal weather before starting up their lifts.

Mount St. Louis Moonstone officially kicked off the region’s 2017-18 ski season by opening six runs with a 20- to 45-centimetre base of the white stuff.

“Twenty-some years ago, Grey Cup weekend was our traditional target,” said Robert Huter, who enjoyed a few runs “with the great snow and sunshine” on Friday.

“This year, we’ve been able to pull it off. We’ve had a few opportunities to make snow.”

Huter said that while next week’s forecast calls for warmer temperatures, there’s not as much sunshine since the days are shorter so everything should be fine.

“Man-made snow is quite resilient,” he said, noting night skiing is slated to begin at Mount St. Louis Moonstone on Dec. 13.

“We’ll open every day, with the exception of Christmas Day, from here on out barring any crazy, crazy weather.”

Huter said he’s also excited about the coming season when one considers the long-range forecast calls for a traditional snowy Canadian winter.

“I’ll take that to the bank,” he said.

Over at Snow Valley Resort near Barrie, general manager John Ball said they’re just waiting for some minus-3 Celsius weather, with low humidity, to continue making snow.

“We’re making snow at every opportunity,” Ball said, adding either 36 hours of consecutive minus-3 temperatures or steady minus-6 temperatures are especially conducive for making snow. “We focus on opening one run at a time.”

Val Coombs, marketing manager at Horseshoe Resort, said crews have created quite a few large piles of man-made snow, which it will spread out once the forecast shows that snow should stay.

“Man-made snow lasts a lot longer. It doesn’t melt as fast,” she said, noting next week calls for steady above-freezing temperatures and periods of rain. “We’re closely watching the temperatures.”

Coombs said there’s always a risk of opening before the winter-like weather is here to stay.

“I do hope it works out for them (Mount St. Louis Moonstone),” she said, noting Horseshoe invested $500,000 in new snow-making piping this year so would like to put it to good use as soon as possible. “It should be a good season.”

Blue Mountain spokeswoman Tara Lovell said the Collingwood resort typically opens in mid-December, something related to the warmer southern Georgian Bay water it uses to make snow.

“We’re in a bit of a micro-climate,” Lovell said. “We’re just waiting on Mother Nature. Ideal temperatures would be closer to minus-5 to minus-8 Once you get a base, it’s easier to keep.”

Lovell said that while positions are still available for the coming season, enough staff have been hired and the equipment’s ready to go to allow the resort to open quickly should the weather improve.

“Our earliest opening date on record is Nov. 25,” she said. “It’s exciting to see that the Ontario ski season is starting.”

andrewphilips@live.ca