The Barrie Royal Canadian Legion recently made a $1,000 donation to the Barrie Food Bank and its efforts to help people in need.

Food bank executive director Peter Sundborg accepted the generous donation from Legion past president Royden Johnson and past treasurer Joyce Warburton.

The Barrie Food Bank has a goal of raising 180,000 pounds of food during its Christmas Food Drive.

Legion volunteers gathered the funds during Bingo events.