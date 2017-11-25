Governor objects to group’s stance: LETTERS

Governor objects to group’s stance

(Re: ‘Station probe advances’ in the Nov. 23 edition of the Examiner)

I object to the comment from the Huron Wendat of Wendake regarding the legitimacy of the Ontario Coalition of Indigenous Peoples (OCIP). The statement is an opinion and not based on facts.

OCIP is the Ontario Provincial Affiliate of the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples (CAP), which represents the rights and interests of off-reserve Indigenous people who are the majority of Indigenous people in Canada.

CAP is one of five national Indigenous organizations recognized by the federal government, the other four being the Assembly of First Nations, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, Métis National Council and Native Women’s Association of Canada. Each of these groups represent a different segment of the Indigenous community.

Is the Huron Wendat saying these other organizations are illegitimate? I’m sure these organizations would vehemently disagree.

More than once, Americans have commented that people are entitled to their own opinion, but not their own facts. This is the fake news movement in the U.S. we hear so much about. When opinion is seen as fact there is serious problem.

I ask the Examiner to refrain from restating the Huron Wendat opinion without a factual statement that OCIP is not a legitimate Indigenous organization. This balances the reporting by contrasting opinion with fact.

Keith Doxsee

District 7 Governor, Ontario Coalition of Indigenous Peoples

Remember NDP delay

The NDP chose to delay passage of the back-to-work legislation to end the college teachers’ strike.

It is to be hoped the 500,000-plus college students remember this at the next election and do enough of an anti-NDP vote that many NDP MPPs lose their seats.

The NDP view of “labour first, public good later” should not go unpunished.

Robert Drummond

Exeter