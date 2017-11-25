The Innisdale Invaders have been a powerhouse in girls basketball for a number of years.

While they may continue to be a force in the future, things won’t be the same.

As the Invaders competed at Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) championship this weekend, they did so with the final members of a squad that has made a spectacular run since 2013.

“It’s turning into the end of an era,” said Invaders coach Joe Denes. “We’re losing our seniors next year and we’re very young. This group of seniors has had only one loss on their home floor in five years.

“It’s the end of a good season, a really tumultuous and injury-plagued one, but their ability to stay together and focused through adversity is special,” Denes said. “They’ve come together and know they still have a goal achieved, and part one accomplished.”

Over this stretch, Innisdale has sent over a half-dozen players to USports programs, as well as a handful to NCAA Division-I programs such as Stanford and Robert Morris.

There are still a couple more to come out of the current senior batch.

“Alana Short, who’s being recruited by just about every (USports) school in eastern Canada, I’ve coached since Grade 7,” Denes said. “So it’s going to be sad to see her and Kristi Nowocin go, because we’ve had a really strong connection throughout high school.

“It’s going to be difficult to have this come to an end, but at the same time, it’s been a tremendous run.”

For a while, it didn’t even look like a sure bet that Innisdale’s winning ways would continue in its toughest season yet.

“We’re a bit thin this year, because we lost two kids to a prep school, which has become more of a thing in basketball on both the boys and girls side of things,” Denes said. “(Coach) Scott (Seeley) and I really liked our group at the end of September, and it’s probably the best cohesion we’ve had, ever.”

And then, in one weekend, their top two guards were gone.

“My daughter (Kayla) tore her ACL, and then her partner (Regan Case) partially tore her MCL and ACL,” Denes said. “(Case) is back now, but we lost our starting backcourt for about a month there.”

That led to games, like the one earlier this season in Collingwood, where the Invaders had only five players.

“When you lose 40% of your starters in one weekend, and the next week, you have five healthy bodies at practice, it can, at times, seem hopeless,” Denes said. “Those were two major injuries, but we also had bumps and bruises along the way and we had four or five kids showing up for practices.”

Despite the lack of a bench, Innisdale kept its usual schedule, going up against some of the top teams in Ontario.

“We still go to the best tournaments in the province and we’re suiting up six kids,” Denes said. “We have more coaches on the bench than players.”

With so few healthy bodies available, Denes had to call up a pair of Grade 9 students in Dylan Cullen and Heather MacTavish, both of whom were immediately inserted into the starting five.

“Our (lineup) consists of two Grade 9’s, a Grade 10 who we feel we’ll likely lose to a prep school next year, and two Grade 12’s that have been with us through thick and thin,” Denes said. “We’ve had unbelievable senior leadership and even more incredible contributions from our young kids, who have done a tremendous job.

“The seniors have really brought them along and made them feel welcome, and we’ve obviously benefited.”

This motley crew of Invaders earned the seventh seed at OFSAA in Guelph, finishing things off with a 2-1 record.

The Invaders defeated both Lockerby and Vaughan on Thursday before falling in the championship quarter-finals Friday to Notre Dame, the second-ranked school in the province.

At the end of the day, Denes and Seeley have been very impressed with the group of girls they’ve had the chance to coach

“There’s tremendous resilience,” Denes said. “They never miss a day, showing up to work hard and trying to get themselves and the team better.

“They deserve recognition for their commitment.”

