News Local

Barrie YMCA celebrates Canada-wide Peace Week

Led by yoga instructor Theresa Matthews, more than 60 participants took part in a free yoga session at the Barrie YMCA on Friday while celebrating the presence of peace in the community. The event was one of several taking place during Peace Week at YMCAs across Canada. Mark Wanzel/Barrie Examiner/Postmedia Network

Led by yoga instructor Theresa Matthews, more than 60 participants took part in a free yoga session at the Barrie YMCA on Friday while celebrating the presence of peace in the community. The event was one of several taking place during Peace Week at YMCAs across Canada. Mark Wanzel/Barrie Examiner/Postmedia Network

Led by yoga instructor Theresa Matthews, more than 60 participants took part in a free yoga session at the Barrie YMCA on Friday while celebrating the presence of peace in the community.

The event was one of several taking place during Peace Week at YMCAs across Canada.



Featured Businesses

Contact us to Advertise »

Go to the Marketplace »