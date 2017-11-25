Barrie YMCA celebrates Canada-wide Peace Week
Led by yoga instructor Theresa Matthews, more than 60 participants took part in a free yoga session at the Barrie YMCA on Friday while celebrating the presence of peace in the community. The event was one of several taking place during Peace Week at YMCAs across Canada. Mark Wanzel/Barrie Examiner/Postmedia Network
