After tossing the seeds of their idea to the four winds, local entrepreneurs Marcia Woods and Henry Quach are reaping the rewards of a good harvest.

As one of 50 agri-food innovators chosen to receive the 2017 Premier’s Award for Agri-Food Innovation, Barrie’s Woods and Quach were presented with the prestigious award and a $5,000 cheque for growing their new business.

A small ceremony, hosted by Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth, saw a few dozen people gathered at the Barrie Army Navy Air Force Conference Hall on Morrow Road, Friday afternoon.

Woods thanked the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA) for the Premier’s award, as well as for recognizing the role local food plays in healthy communities and local economies.

“When I started exploring this notion of technology, that it could be used to put more local food in the hands of consumers of Ontario, there was no sharing economy, there was no Uber, and there was no Henry,” said Woods, a former ad agency owner and entrepreneur.

“But they say that timing is everything, in fact, statistically, it’s 45% of the success of any business,” she said, “The timing is certainly right for FreshSpoke.”

Woods explained that FreshSpoke is a mobile-device marketplace that has more than 1,000 local food products on its platform that runs with a ‘click-pick-deliver’ system that is growing across Ontario.

Buyers can choose what produce, meat or craft they desire online, click, and it will be picked up and delivered quickly by one of a group of drivers.

Last week, FreshSpoke branched out and launched its Local Food Champion app, which is a supplementary method for consumers to authenticate the sources of local food at the point of purchase from its suppliers.

“Spread the word that Ontario is hashtag #putting local food first,” Woods said.

Wendy and Murray Johnston were the second local recipients to be honoured for their Johnston’s Cranberry Marsh & Muskoka Lakes Winery.

At their Muskoka operation, visitors can tour the grounds, sample products and climb into the cranberry bog during harvest time with 3,000 bright, red cranberries.

In its fourth year, the social-media success of their Cranberry Plunge has increased business and put Ontario’s Cranberry Festival on the map.

The Johnstons were not able to pick up their award Friday as they were on a business trip to the United States, said Hoggarth, who presented the awards on behalf of OMAFRA Minister Jeff Leal.

“With the right ideas and innovative approaches, these individuals are developing leading solutions and creating new businesses and technologies,” she said.

“I want to personally thank today’s winners for the having the creativity, passion and the dedication to turn their ideas into reality,” Hoggarth said. “We all have a lot of ideas and it might be later you say, ‘I wish I’d done that, I thought about it’.

“But these people have actually taken their ideas and worked on them and made them a success."

Hoggarth said Ontario’s agricultural producers belong in a sector that generates more than $37 billion towards the province’s GDP and employs more than 800,000 Ontarians.

“Their leadership is helping make our agri-food sector more competitive at home, creating good jobs across the province, while positioning Ontario as a world-wide leader in agri-food innovation.”

This year’s 50 recipients are also eligible for the Premier’s Award, Minister’s Award and three Leaders in Innovation awards that will be announced in December.

Since 2007, the program has received more than 1,700 nominations, with more than $4 million distributed to 525 award-winning innovators.

For more information, visit www.omafra.gov.on.ca.

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1