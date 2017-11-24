Some inappropriate words are being followed up with positive action.

A song from a float in Saturday night’s Barrie Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade reportedly contained foul language the chamber determined not to be fitting of a family event.

“We were approached by the company (which sponsored the float) about the accidental, inappropriate use of the music that was played at the Santa Claus parade,” chamber executive director Richard Brooks said. “We understand that it was a technical error and that the playlist didn’t loop as it was supposed to.

“We have received an apology from them and we will put a policy in place to ensure that accidents like this don’t happen again next year,” he added.

The float in question was sponsored by Paul Sadlon Motors.

“Due to an unintentional glitch, a portion of a very unacceptable and inappropriate song was played,” said Paul Sadlon Jr. “Once we knew the error happened, it was stopped as soon as possible and not repeated for the duration of the parade.”

The song was called Hey Santa and was initially partially played once near the beginning of the parade.

“I sincerely apologize for this technical problem,” Sadlon said. “We feel absolutely sick this happened and have taken steps to ensure it doesn’t happen in the future.”

People on the float weren’t familiar with the song, he said.

“So when it started, they didn’t quite get it,” Sadlon said. “But as soon as they heard the lyrics start they ran over, unplugged it and corrected it, and made sure (the playlist) correctly looped for the remainder of the parade.

“Everything went off without a hitch after that.”

Sadlon said an employee’s electronic device was set up with the seven-song playlist.

“For whatever reason when it got to No. 7 it didn’t click back to No. 1 and went to another song in a folder,” he said. “It starts off with Jingle Bells and things and you may not notice the difference between that and a normal Christmas song.

“But it was totally unacceptable.”

Sadlon acknowledged there was mention of the incident online.

“There was a clip out there in the wilds (of the internet) and I don’t know if it’s still out there or not,” he said. “I’m embarrassed and I don’t want to watch it. We’re disgusted that it happened. We feel sick about it and we regret that it happened.

“There is absolutely no way we would maliciously do something like that. We are looking forward to taking part in next year’s parade.”

