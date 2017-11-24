More than $8,000 worth of smokes were stolen from a Barrie gas station after its front door was smashed early Nov. 17.

At 4:30 a.m., an alarm company called city police to report a break-in to the Ultramar Gas Bar on Anne Street South.

Video surveillance showed two males arrive in a light-coloured, four-door sedan – with both licence plates covered – and large containers for the cigarettes.

The coin vacuum machine was also pried open and an unknown amount of change taken.

The sedan was seen heading north on Anne Street about three minutes after the break-in.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Const. K. Hemington at 705-725-7025, ext. 2763 or khemington@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.