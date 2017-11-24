Feds announce big bucks for housing crunch.

Local leaders are pleased with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement of $11 billion in federal funding – and land transfers – to help municipalities deal with the affordable housing crisis.

“The National Housing Strategy is a landmark step towards the feds getting back into the fight for affordable housing,” said Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman.

“Put simply, municipalities don't have the resources to solve this problem alone. The solution to homelessness and the affordable housing crisis is new units, and the new funding is exactly what is needed.”

When the federal government’s $11 billion is matched with provincial and municipal funding, the housing strategy will be throwing $44 billion at the nation’s housing crisis.

“If we do the math, $40 billion should translate to something like $150 million Barrie. This would make an enormous impact,” Lehman said.

The strategy is comprised of building 100,000 new affordable housing units, repairing another 300,000 homes and providing 300,000 households with financial assistance through a Canada Housing benefit.

While Simcoe County staff has not sat idly by waiting for the federal government to kick in the cash, Warden Gerry Marshall said he’s pleased to see the feds come on board.

“From a county perspective we’re certainly engaged in affordable housing,” Marshall said. “I, personally, and my council, certainly recognize that those who need a roof over their heads need for us to react quickly.”

To that end, the county has already built 800 of its planned 2,685 affordable housing units and has also helped buy the 18-room Barr’s Motel in conjunction with the City of Barrie and several social services agencies.

The new housing strategy runs from 2018 to 2028, provided the Liberals are re-elected in 2019.

However, Marshall believes the strategy should remain in place regardless of which party rules the country.

“I don’t see a national strategy or provincial strategy or a county-wide homeless strategy disappearing from anybody’s political radar or scope at any level of government,” he said.

“I see that conversation as a constant now. I think we all recognize we need to help those who need a helping hand up,” he added.

Of the $15.9 billion for a housing co-investment fund, the strategy doles out $4.7 billion in financial contributions with the remaining $11.2 billion in low-interest loans for developers who meet certain criteria, including ensuring 30% of units built will rent for less than 80% of the average market rates for 20 years.

By 2028, the feds plan to create 7,000 more shelter spaces, 12,000 new units for seniors and 2,400 affordable units for people with developmental disabilities.

Director of Social Housing for Simcoe County, Arfona Zwiers, said she was pleased to see the money comes with a caveat of reducing greenhouse gases by 30%.

“I was actually really pleased to see it contains a balance between creating new affordable housing units as well as doing repairs on existing social housing stock,” Zwiers said.

“We are faced with aging social housing structures, and being able to have funding to improve that infrastructure is a positive thing.”

Laurie Straughan, manager of family services at Simcoe Community Services, said she was thrilled to hear of the federal government’s National Housing Strategy.

“While this strategy is long overdue, it is recognized as an integral addition to the work that is already occurring at the provincial and municipal levels to address homelessness,” Straughan said.

“We cannot hope to address our country’s homelessness crisis without the development of more affordable housing. This strategy’s focus on creating more affordable homes and repairing existing housing is a critical step in the work being done,” she added.

