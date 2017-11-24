A man who grabbed cash from the till at a Barrie store is being sought by city police.

At 5:20 a.m. on Nov. 16, a man entered Mac's Convenience on Leacock Drive and ran behind the counter, demanding money, police said.

The clerk was cornered and an undisclosed amount of money was taken from the till's cash drawer.

A white man, slim and 5'9” tall fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. N. Petersen at 705-725-7025, ext. 2764 or at npetersen@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.