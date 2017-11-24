Keep city’s natural settings natural

Considering the unfortunate fact that Barrie has plunged gleefully into ‘infill’ and ‘high-density’ projects which are causing problems for established neighbourhoods all over the city, I suppose we should not be surprised that there appears to be actual serious consideration being given to a sports complex along what is fondly known as the South Shore Trail.

There is a lot of opposition to this idea, and it is well-founded.

For a while now, it has been obvious that, for some inconceivable reason, Barrie wants to turn its waterfront into Toronto and fill up every space it can with amenities people actually go to the waterfront to escape from for a while.

This idea should not get a go-ahead.

The natural settings down there are way too important.

Karen Folques

Barrie

Home ownership unattainable

I am 18 years old and have come to the realization that I may never be able to afford my own home.

It is not news that high real-estate prices in Toronto and surrounding areas are unaffordable. Between 2016 and 2017, the price of Toronto homes increased by 33.2% averaging a cost of $916, 567.

Prices in surrounding suburbs have also increased. North of Toronto, in Barrie, prices have increased by 39% since 2016.

Prices have skyrocketed with little regard for my generation.

It is true that market prices are now dropping, but will they ever drop enough to make a difference?

Current homeowners will be faced with the challenge of never recouping the value of their asset if prices are to drop significantly.

My generation must be proactive in supporting ideologies that favour home ownership if we are to ever enter the real estate market.

Christa Santos

St. Catharines