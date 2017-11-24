SCARBOROUGH -

The Georgian Grizzlies men’s and women’s volleyball teams travelled to face the Centennial Colts on Wednesday night in Scarborough.

Georgian’s men’s team, the No. 2-ranked men’s team in the country, had its hands full with a Colts team that simply wouldn’t quit.

The Grizzlies won in straight sets, 3-0, but two of the sets needed extra points with Georgian taking them 31-29, 25-17 and 26-24.

Ottawa native Ryan DeBruyn continued his strong play in his first season in a Grizzlies uniform, leading the team with 12 kills and two blocks. Former all-Canadian Darien Haynes, a Barrie native, was also strong with eight kills and a block.

The Grizzlies remain the only undefeated team in the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) East Division on the season as they now have an 8-0 record.

In the women’s game, the Grizzlies continued their hot streak, but it wasn’t easy.

After splitting the first two sets, Georgian battled hard to pull ahead in the next two to come away with a 3-1 victory over the Colts with set scores of 26-24, 22-25, 25-17 and 25-23.

Barrie’s Camryn Morgan continues to impress with her strong play, as she matched a team-high with nine kills and two aces.

Teammate Quinn McGregor, who hails from Lindsay, was also excellent with a matching nine kills and two aces while also posting 11 digs. Innisfil’s Kathryn Marks had a solid hitting game with six kills.

After some unlucky breaks at the start of the season, the Grizzlies have now won five out of their last six games and are now 5-3 on the season. They sit in third place in the OCAA’s East Division standings.

Georgian will wrap up their first half schedule next Wednesday when they travel to take on the Seneca Sting.

The Grizzlies will play their next home games when they open the second half in a rematch against the Centennial Colts on Thursday, Jan. 11 at the Georgian Athletic Centre. The women’s game is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the men’s at 8 p.m. with tickets available at the doors for $5.