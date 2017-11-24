Barrie’s show choir Bravado marks Canada’s 150th with an all Canadian Christmas.

The three concerts — one is especially for children — also mark the first with new artistic director Marianne Derow.

Barrie will have an opportunity to meet her at a reception after the Dec. 1 performance.

She is ideally suited to a choir like Bravado because of her background in the performing arts, teaching and admin both here and overseas.

“It’s a new venture for me, a new experience,” said Marianne Derow, of Bravado. “I wanted to work with adults — these are people who are so passionate about what they do — they’ve added to their regular life and they still want to sing and performing and share that music with the public. It’s a very intriguing and heart-warming experience to be part of it - what intrigues me is they are not your traditional stand and sing choir.”

While she does bring some conducting experience with her - she was an assistant conductor with the Bach-Elgar Choir in Hamilton in the early 1990s — her master’s degree, a couple of years prior, was in opera production from a University in North Dakota. She was hired by an opera company in Hamilton. She was aiming at building a career in directing and one way or another is still doing it.

Derow spent 12 years teaching at the Etobicoke School for the Arts and four years as head of the musical theatre department.

During her time there, eight kids made the commute from Barrie to study at the school.

“At that point, I had decided I had brought everything I possibly could to the school,” said Derow, who felt it was time for fresh blood to see where they could take the program. “It’s really good for arts institutions to have change, I think.

Then she embarked on another new experience, still involved with the arts, but at a private school in Bangkok Thailand, as an administrator.

“One of the most exciting things involved being the point person between faculty and administration to help a 12 million performing arts space and theatre,” she said, adding that all the arts activities for the school and community groups were also fielded through her office.

Her main occupation is with her own private studio in Toronto called Voxworx where she focuses on music theatre, is a coach for monologues, audition song prep for child actors and adults alike. She is occasionally called upon as a ringer to help with metzo-soprano/alto sections of a choir and has even been known to sing tenor.

The program for the Christmas concert was assembled with some suggestions from choir members and it centres on Canadian material, either written by or arranged by a Canadian, including some by Derow. Following an Indigenous opening, the concert will include songs ranging from Gordon Lightfoot to Justin Bieber, Stompin’ Tom Connors and more.

There will also be an appearance by Bob and Doug MacKenzie, a fictional duo who came to life as the McKenzie brothers in a SCTV sketch, Great White North.

For the children’s concert, there will be pre-show craft and activities on Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. followed by the matinee show at 2 p.m. which includes a special appearance by Mable Moon from Face Paint and Fairy Tales and Santa Claus.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $7 for children age 12 and under. Family rates are available.

Bravado presents A Canadian Christmas, Eh! Dec. 1-2 — two evening concerts at 7:30 p.m. at Collier St United Church, 112 Collier St. Friday’s show is followed by a meet-the-new-director reception. The Show Choir is highlighting Canadian songwriters, arrangers and features Bob and Doug Mackenzie. Wear a Canadian outfit and the best may win a $250 prize to be donated to a charity of your choice.

Tickets are $25 (group rates available) for the evening shows, available at MacLaren Art Centre, or by calling 705-737-2646.