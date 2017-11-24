The body of an Orillia man who was reported missing Nov. 19 has been found in the Black River, northeast of Ramara Township.

Richard Lapp, 68, was last seen at Noble Towers on Barrie Road Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

He was driving a 2003 red Chevrolet Silverado.

Early Thursday afternoon, while searching the Black River, the Ontario Provincial Police Underwater Search and Recovery Unit recovered Lapp's body. They had been searching in the area since early this week, when Lapp's vehicle was located in Queen Elizabeth Wildlands Provincial Park.

There was no word on the circumstances of his death.