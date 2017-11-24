This was going to be Harold Robert’s last chance.

Thanks to his students, he’s getting one more kick at the can.

The principal of Romeo-Dallaire and head coach of the Viperes senior boys volleyball team is set to retire at the end of the school year, but not before he leads up his 12th different team at Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) in Woodbridge this week.

“There’s a lot of pride in the boys and I relish in the experience as much as they do,” Robert said. “They’re excited to go to OFSAA and I’m excited for them that they’re going to OFSAA.

“I think it means a lot to them, and to do in my last year is special,” added Robert, who has coached high-school volleyball for three decades. “The kids know it’s my last year, but I try not to make a big deal out of it.”

After beginning as an educator for two years in Ottawa, Robert became a physical education teacher at Le Caron in Penetanguishene, where he built up a dominant volleyball program.

When he moved to Barrie to become the principal at the new Ecole secondaire Romeo-Dallaire, he remained a coach, although balancing the two jobs became all the more critical.

“Don’t get me wrong, there aren’t that many principals that coach,” Robert said. “I tell (my players) that every hour I give to them, I have to give back to my principalship. And they respect that and don’t waste my time.

“Last year, we played over 100 games, and this year, we’re very close to that again,” Robert added. “It’s a lot of time, but it’s well invested.”

He began by coaching the Grade 7 and 8 students when the school opened, and moved up with them through the junior and senior ranks.

Although he is also the school’s primary disciplinarian, Robert has rarely had trouble mixing the time on the court and the classroom with the students.

“Very seldom did I have any of those kids have to come to the office,” Robert said. “There’s a good relationship there and I always prided myself in creating links with my students.

“They’re good at separating the two, where ‘Monsieur is there because he’s coaching’ and ‘Monsieur is there because he’s the principal’, so they can take the difference.”

Robert, whose Viperes squad routinely plays Grade 10 and 11 students (as well as one in Grade 9), got his passion for volleyball when he was in high school, considering it to be the ultimate team game.

“I got to love it more than any of the other sports I played because of the need for every player on the team to be on in order to have success,” Robert said. “When we did have success, it was a larger sports high than anything I ever had, because you need complete teamwork.”

Robert is very proud of his school, one with less than 200 students enrolled between grades 7-12.

“That’s just 120 in high school and only about 40 boys in Grade 11 and 12 to choose from,” Robert said of a number that includes kids that aren’t inclined or interested in sports.

Those who do want to play are committed, and Robert sets out a plan with them every September.

“Every year, I sit down with my boys and I ask them what their objective is for the year,” Robert said. “Last year and this year, we’ve wanted to go OFSAA. So we set the goal and then do whatever we need to do to obtain it.

“When the kids work hard to try and obtain it and then they get it, there’s not a better feeling for a coach.”

Romeo-Dallaire is ranked 14th in this year’s ‘A’ boys volleyball OFSAA, to be played at Toronto District Christian High School and Humber College.

That will make it tough for Robert to earn a sixth medal, having already won gold, silver, bronze and a pair of antique bronzes in his coaching career.

But Robert once again sees this as a chance to represent the school in a way that you don’t get the opportunity to as a principal.

“Every school must cover the curriculum, and every French school will teach the same thing that we do,” Robert said. “So if you want someone to be proud of the school, it’s not going to be because we covered the curriculum. It’s going to be from representing the school through a dance festival, singing, or something athletically.

“So when I’m coaching, it’s giving the kids an opportunity to be proud of their school,” Robert said. “Also, it’s about dedication, showing up to practice, accepting the role and being good representatives of our school.”

At the end of the day, Robert’s pride comes from his students, the ones who have given him one more chance to represent his school on the provincial stage.

“It’s all about creating a passion,” Robert said. “Once you’ve got passionate coaches and players, they’re willing to dedicate the time to it, and the success comes along.

“The work ethic is very good and they share in the passion.”

