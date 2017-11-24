A Barrie man wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery at an Oro-Medonte Township gas bar last weekend has turned himself in to police.

Barrie OPP say the 37-year-old man surrendered to Sault. Ste. Marie OPP at 2:35 a.m. Wednesday.

He is charged with possession of property obtained by crime, robbery with a weapon and driving while disqualified.

The man was held for a bail hearing Thursday in Barrie.

On Monday, Nottawasaga and Orillia OPP crime unit officers arrested a 28-year-old Barrie woman at the All Tucked Inn Motel in Waubaushene.

She was charged with possession of the proceeds of crime and robbery with a weapon.

The woman had a bail hearing Tuesday in Barrie.

At 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Barrie OPP were told a woman entered a store on Highway 12, near Horseshoe Valley Road, pointed a knife at the clerk and demanded money.

But when the clerk's husband approached, the woman fled, police said.

She left in a dark grey Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck, OPP said, which police later determined had been stolen in Barrie.

The stolen pickup truck was located at the time of the woman's arrest.

As this multi-jurisdictional police investigation continues, it's anticipated that additional charges will be laid by the Nottawasaga OPP, South Simcoe police and Barrie city police.

Police are asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact Barrie OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.