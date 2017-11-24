Would you like to see a movie (with Leo DiCaprio) and be a movement?

When I moved to Barrie almost 20 years ago, I became part of a movement: a local non-profit called Environmental Action Barrie (EAB), that had taken on the task of recycling all the plastics that didn’t go in our Blue Box, which at the time, meant most plastics.

We started by collecting, saving, and bringing our “non-recyclable” plastics to EABs recycling depot.

Soon I had volunteered to truck each month’s baled plastics and styrene to the recycling plants in Bradford and Mississauga, and before long was recruited to the board of directors, where I’ve served since.

But Living Green, as EAB rebranded in 2002, is a lot more than recycling.

In fact, we retired that project when the city’s collection expanded to take all household disposable plastics.

But over the past 27 years of EAB: Living Green’s existence, we’ve launched, supported, or partnered on a raft of projects supporting the environmental movement, which to us means educating the public and providing support or examples on how to keep our footprint as small as possible and maintain a sustainable urban ecology for future generations.

Our current projects include FruitShare, which rescues (picks) the fruit from backyard fruit trees and shares it around the community, turning a nuisance into a resource and preserving the variety of our urban forest. FruitShare is also creating Barrie’s “food forest,” fruit trees planted on public land throughout the city where anyone can help themselves freely to this healthy, local, organic food.

Recently we retired our Off the Rack project which had diverted tonnes of clothing from the waste stream and turned them into affordable or free clothes for the public. An upcoming project is looking at bulk sourcing compostable take-out containers to reduce the amount of waste from our local restaurant industry. And next week marks the relaunch of our previous GreenScreen program, bringing excellent documentary films for screening in Barrie with, where possible, special guests or discussion panels.

Does this sound like a movement you’d like to join? We always need more energetic people to help us plan and run these projects, as well as volunteers to carry them out and participants to attend our events or sign up for our services. Keep an eye on LivingGreen.info or Facebook.com/LGBarrie to see what we have coming up, or attend our event next week to enjoy a free film and talk with us in person.

Oh yes, the film. As a preview to our relaunch of GreenScreen in 2018, we are presenting a free screening of National Geographic’s acclaimed and moving documentary Before the Flood featuring Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio at the Uptown Theatre on Nov. 30. Our special guest will be Susan Walmer of the Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust, a key organization in protecting natural habitat and our water filtration and recharge system from the ravages of unwise sprawl development.

The event begins at 6 p.m. with a brief annual meeting to set Living Green in motion for 2018, followed by our speaker who will tell us about climate change and her organization’s activities, with lights out for the film at 7 p.m.

See the movie, be moved, become part of a movement. We’re all in this together, and we’re here to help you do your part. Won’t you join us?

Erich Jacoby-Hawkins serves on the boards of Living Green and the Robert Schalkenbach Foundation. Read and comment on this and other Root Issues at www.ErichtheGreen.ca.