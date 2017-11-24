A code of conduct complaint filed against Barrie Coun. Rose Romita will not be investigated by the city's integrity commissioner, the Examiner has determined.

The formal complaint was filed Nov. 3 against Romita by Yolanda Gallo.

Barrie integrity commissioner Suzanne Craig said Wednesday that she has to ensure the confidentiality of both parties in this matter.

“While I can't specify on who a complaint is from, I can say my office did receive a matter with reference to the code of conduct, and I made a determination that I would not be commencing an investigation and I have closed the file,” Craig said.

“I've only had one complaint in the last little while and it has been concluded,” she said. “I don't have any outstanding investigations.”

Craig was able to say she received the complaint Nov. 3, which matches the date on the formal complaint form obtained by the Examiner.

Craig does not confirm or deny names associated with a code of conduct complaint, but the complainant and the respondent are advised of her decision.

Romita declined comment on the matter Wednesday.

Gallo did not respond to a phone call or an e-mail from the Examiner Wednesday.

But both women told the Examiner earlier this month there was a personal, long-standing disagreement between them.

Gallo's complaint refers to a Sept. 20, 2017 Barrie Chamber of Commerce 'After 5' meeting, according to documents obtained by the Examiner.

Romita asked a guest of Gallo's how well she knew Gallo, then Romita said “watch your back and keep your eyes open,” the documents say.

The complaint alleges Romita contravened a number of sections of the code of conduct, including those relating to honest and false statements, avoiding aggressive, offensive or abusive conduct, and the integrity, accountability and transparency of councillors.

Gallo filed her complaint Nov. 3, 2017 with Craig, who can either investigate a complaint or determine there are insufficient grounds for the complaint, and not investigate it.

Gallo, who is executive director of Barrie's Community Wholeness Centre, included documents with her claim that show her disagreements with Romita date back to 2014, before Romita was elected to council.

In a letter to Romita obtained by the Examiner, Gallo said the downtown councillor has not supported her not-for-profit organization.

Council's code of conduct establishes standards for the conduct of members of council, local boards and committees while they carry out their official duties.

The code of conduct is a general standard to augment provincial laws, along with municipal policies and bylaws, that govern conduct.

These standards are to help protect and maintain the City of Barrie’s reputation and integrity.

