The 2017 Barrie & District Christmas Cheer campaign will host its annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Matinee Fun-raiser at Sticky Fingers Bar & Grill on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Sticky Fingers is located at 150 Dunlop St. W.

The event will run from 1:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., and will feature local favourites The Fred Grant Squares and JDM.

This is the third year for the afternoon of fun, food, surprise draws and dancing to rock ‘n’ roll classics.

There is no cover charge, however cash donations, gift cards and/or unwrapped toys for eight-, nine- and 10-year-old boys and girls will be accepted at the door.

To reserve, contact Sticky Fingers at 705-721-8793. More information is also available at www.christmascheerbarrie.com.