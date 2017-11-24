ESSA TWP. - OPP are looking for a black pickup truck which struck a hydro pole Monday afternoon, leaving local residents without power for several hours.

Nottawasaga OPP say it happened at 3:40 p.m. on the 3rd Line, south of the 5th Sideroad.

The pickup, which had a ladder on its roof, entered the ditch on the east side of the roadway, hit the hydro pole and then fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-434-1939, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.