Growing up in Nova Scotia, Olivia Oliver would spend hours on the rink.

As her love for figure skating developed, so too grew her dream of competing one day in the Olympics.

Wanting to skate with the best required learning from the best and it was four years ago when the young skater started making the trek to Barrie every summer to the world-renowned Mariposa School of Skating.

Oliver immediately noticed the difference training at Mariposa made.

“The coaches here were really good and I felt when I came up here my skating would get a lot better,” said the 14-year-old, who was born in Poland but moved to Halifax with her family when she was just three years old.

With her skating taking off, the discussion at the Oliver house soon turned to her training full-time at Mariposa and the family of four moving to Barrie.

“We talked about the move and how it’d be better for not only my career, how it’d better for (everyone),” added Oliver, who along with her family moved to Barrie in July. “My parents would have more success in their work here, so we got lucky with that and we all decided to move up here.”

Her parents decision to move halfway across the country so she could pursue her skating isn’t lost on the young skater.

“It means a lot to me,” she said. “It shows they support me, all my decisions and everything I do, and they’ll help me get as far as I can. I’m really grateful that they’re so supportive.

“It motivates me to work harder,” Oliver added. “They believe in me when I sometimes don’t believe in myself.”

While now focused on her ice-dance career, Oliver had already made her mark on the ice back in January 2015 when she was just 11 years old.

She travelled to Poland and the National Stadium in Warsaw, where she officially set the Guinness Book of World Record for the fastest spin on ice at 342 revolutions per minute.

The young skater also used the attempt to raise awareness and $20,000 for children in Poland suffering from life-threatening illnesses, as well as also raising money for the Canadian youth charity, Leave Out Violence.

Oliver is on the ice for five or six hours every weekday at Mariposa, usually working with coaches David Islam, Kelly Johnson or James Callan.

While she’s only been here four months, she can already see how far her skating has come.

“It’s great,” she said of training under the guidance of Islam, Johnson and Callan. “I feel like I’ve improved a lot. I’ve only been here for a couple of months and I can already see a big improvement. I’m really liking it.”

One area that Oliver says has really improved has been her speed.

“Before I came here, I was skating slowly,” said the former Atlantic Canada juvenile champion. “I was never a graceful skater. I was more like just getting the elements done. Since I’ve stopped free skating that gave me more time to focus on being more graceful on the ice. That has improved a lot.

“I’m skating so much faster and I’ve got stronger.”

While there’s plenty of work on technique, a blueprint her coaches have basically laid out for her has helped her focus on what’s important.

“Me and my coaches are setting small goals,” Oliver said.

Which means being patient when it comes to finding the ice-dance skater a partner.

“One of my biggest goals this year is finding a partner, but there’s steps to getting a partner for ice dance,” she explained. “I have to work on obviously the smaller things, getting stronger and faster and all that.”

Though she’s trying hard to remain patient, that isn’t always easy.

“I do skate a lot and sometimes I’m really impatient and I feel like I’m never going to get a partner,” said Oliver, whose eight-year-old brother, Oscar, has followed his big sister into figure skating.

She says Islam has told her that will come, but the journey and the work required to get there is just as important.

“My coach tells me it sometimes takes a couple of years for people to get partners,” Oliver said. “This is only my fourth month doing this and I still haven’t found a partner and it’s no big deal. It shouldn’t be rushed.”

Oliver competed in a solo dance competition in October, but the focus for the remainder of the year will be on her day-to-day training.

She admits it’s not easy watching other Mariposa skaters compete in a Grand Prix.

“Sometimes I can get a bit jealous, but the jealousy just turns into motivation,” Oliver said. “Like I really want to do this and get to where they are.

“It really motivates me to work harder than they do sometimes.”

Part of that hard work is balancing school with a busy training schedule. Oliver said it wasn’t easy at first, but better time management has helped her get everything done.

“I thought I was getting a lot more homework for school than usual, but I wasn’t,” she said. “I was like, ‘I don’t have a lot of time to do it because I get home very late and I start really early.’

“It was very difficult at the beginning, but it’s a lot better now that I have a routine,” Oliver added. “If I follow it right I can get everything done in a day.”

All this training comes at a cost for the family and Oliver recently received some help in that department when she won a grant from the Dairy Farmers of Canada.

Fuelling Women Champions, an initiative by Canada’s dairy farmers, announced that Oliver was one of the winners of the Champions Fund, which sees 30 amateur female athletes each receive a $5,000 grant. The aim is to break down financial barriers for female athletes as they work at achieving their goals in sport.

Oliver said she is grateful for being chosen to receive the grant.

“I’m going to use the grant to help pay for extra coaching and ice time to reach the goal of competing at an international level,” she said. “My parents are charity workers and it’s hard (for them to pay for my skating). This makes it a lot easier.”

Like most young girls growing up, Oliver’s parents put her in several different sports to see what she would like.

When she tried figure skating, it was clear she had found her sport.

“It was something I loved to do and I never wanted to get off the ice,” she said. “I could stay on there for hours.”

Oliver says that her love of figure skating has only grown since she’s arrived at Mariposa. She knows it was a big move for her family to make, but one she says that has meant the world for her.

“I love waking up and going to the rink,” she said. “Sometimes it’s difficult to get up, but once I get on the ice, I have a great feeling. When I’m having a bad day, it just makes it feel better.

“I love the routine I have every day.”