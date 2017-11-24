We’ve just come through several weeks of major construction having the watermains replaced on our street, Glenecho Drive.

We want to commend Pennorth Group on the professional way in which it completed this job.

The workers were polite, friendly and very accommodating. We were provided with timely communications and at the end of each day, this amazing workforce ensured that we had access to our property.

I do hope that the City of Barrie will strongly consider this fine organization for any infrastructure work that needs to be done.

It was a real pleasure having these people doing great work in our neighbourhood.

Jack and Wendy Brown

Barrie