Building up in Barrie
Jim Campbell, left, and Scott Logan of A Frame Construction work on opposite sides of a duplex as the walls, door frame and window boxes of a Habitat for Humanity project take shape on Centre Street in Barrie, Wednesday. Volunteers from Enbridge also helped to installed a fire separation wall earlier in the day. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
Jim Campbell, left, and Scott Logan of A Frame Construction work on opposite sides of a duplex as the walls, door frame and window boxes of a Habitat for Humanity project take shape on Centre Street in Barrie, Wednesday.
Volunteers from Enbridge also helped to installed a fire separation wall earlier in the day.