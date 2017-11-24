“Because it is at Christmastime that want is most keenly felt, and abundance rejoices. Now, what can I put you down for?” — A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens

Hank Thibideau has asked the same question, more or less. Not in such eloquent Dickensian terms, but essentially the same question and in the same good old spirit.

Almost 10 years ago, Thibideau began an annual tradition of volunteering for Barrie and District Christmas Cheer.

“I started out as the volunteer co-ordinator, have enjoyed the vice-president’s role, president, past-president and now I’m director of special events,” he explained.

But, he added, no matter what position a person holds with this organization, “you always wear two hats. You have your specific administration duties, but there’s always hands-on work to be done, too.”

Thibideau’s reason for giving time to Barrie and District Christmas Cheer.

“I’m a sucker for this time of year. And the thought that there are people out there who are doing without, at such a special time of year, I thought that this was a great way to get involved and help out.”

It takes hundreds of volunteers to make this sprawling organization work. Just in Barrie and immediate area, at least 1,800 families in need will be able to enjoy Christmas gifts, a turkey dinner and food for a week.

As always, local kind souls are generous with toy donations, but money, too, is very much needed.

“We’ll spend close to $100,000 on food, alone,” Thibideau says.

And that’s with the added yuletide oomph of block-buying food, getting a discount, and stretching dollars to the max, through companies such as Zehrs. The block-buying extends to dealing with toy companies, so that the absolute biggest bang for the buck can be had, leading to, of course, that many more smiles on Christmas morning.

Speaking of those, Thibideau has witnessed over the years plenty of inspiring moments.

“One year, a lady explained to us that she wasn’t going to put up a tree because it was just too heartbreaking for her kids to be reminded on Christmas morning that they didn’t have much,” he began.

“The very next day, a gentleman brought in a fine tree. She happened to drop by the warehouse shortly after that, had a change of heart, accepted the tree and brought it home. Her kids loved it and they and their friends wound up making decorations using whatever they could come up with, had a star on top, the whole bit.

To this day, I think she’s convinced that we went out and bought it for her, but we didn’t. It just worked out.”

Just as we were winding up our chat, I asked Thibideau what it was like when finally, after the whirlwind of activity was all done for another year, what goes through his mind.

“Well, when it’s all said and done and I’m driving home from the warehouse, I give myself a quick mental pat on the back.”

I would imagine all the volunteers for Barrie and District Christmas Cheer do the same thing. And so they should. Not quite as poetic as Tiny Tim sitting on the shoulders of ‘Uncle Scrooge’, walking out from a dark tunnel into the blazing light of Christmas day like in the final scene of A Christmas Carol, but close enough.

Barrie and District Christmas Cheer is now accepting volunteers for this year’s effort. Please click to christmascheerbarrie.com.

If in need and seeking Christmas assistance, applications are now being accepted. Visit the above website or call 705-730-0449.

Bruce Cameron is a Barrie freelance writer.