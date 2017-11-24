Barrie police are looking for two men after a pair of trail cameras worth $1,300 were stolen from Cabela's Nov. 2.

The pair entered the Park Place store at 2:20 p.m. and headed for the hunting section, selecting a shopping basket and shirt.

Police say they grabbed two Ridgetec Summit 12 mp trail cameras and one Skypoint trail camera, hiding them under the shirt in the basket.

Then they went into a portable ice fishing tent on display, and attempted to remove the security alarms from the camera packaging, police said.

Alarms on the Ridgetec cameras were removed, but not from the Skypoint – which was left inside the tent.

Police said the pair left Cabela's without paying, walking to a silver SUV, a Ford explorer or GMC Acadia, and drove south.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Const. B. Carleton at 705-725-7025, ext. 2549 or at bcarlton@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.