Pottery and chipped stone tool fragments dating back as far as 700 years, 19th century Euro-Canadian artifacts associated with the property's railway use.

These deposits found during an ongoing archaeological assessment of Barrie's Allandale Station land require it advance to the next stage of investigation, according to criteria established by Ontario's Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

Gary Warrick, associate professor of Indigenous studies and history at Wilfrid Laurier University, said he expected the archaeological assessment to advance to Stage 4 from Stage 3 at the Allandale Station site.

“Stage 3 determined that there were at least a couple of areas – one 19th century, one 14th century - that probably had intact deposits in the very lower levels,” he said, “so in other words there were features, pit features, deposits that had never been disturbed at depth in those units.

“They need to do more investigation in those units to expand on them, to see if indeed they're more extensive, as well as in other areas.”

The City of Barrie has commissioned an independent archeological review of the Allandale Station property, at Tiffin Street and Lakeshore Drive, to help determine its status. Warrick has also been retained by the city as an independent consultant to conduct a peer review of the archeology results and findings.

The city is discussing the scope of work with the province, and First Nations monitors.

Given winter weather, it's anticipated this Stage 4 work would begin in the spring.

The archaeological assessment's findings have the potential to affect local residents, and groups.

The Ontario Coalition of Indigenous Peoples (OCIP) has demanded – to the province and Barrie – the Allandale Station land be surrendered to it because it's an Aboriginal burial ground.

But Huron Wendat Grand Chief Konrad Sioui has questioned OCIP's legitimacy, while the Chippewas of Rama, a Williams Treaties First Nations member, have said OCIP area 7 governor Keith Doxsee, who made the demands, does not represent any of its members.

Warrick said the Allandale Station site has been extensively disturbed. The 19th century modification of the ground to rebuild the tracks for the station is one example.

“So when they are finding artifacts ... mostly they're out of what we call context, so they're not in their original position in the site when they were left 700 years ago or 200 hundred years ago,” he explained. “They've been mixed about because of land alteration.”

Warrick also said small fragments of human remains have been found there in the past.

“The Huron Wendat would like to collect as much as is reasonably possible of the human remains, even though they're out of context,” he said. “We know that they relate to the Huron-Wendat occupation ... not to a 19th or 20th century set of burials or even murder victims or something like that.

“Even though the small bits of bone might be out of context, originally they were part of a burial that was intact, that had been disturbed, unknowingly,” Warrick said. “People didn't deliberately dig up, they didn't know it was there, when they were doing alterations to the train station.”

Stage 3 involves digging metre-square units, or two-by-two metre units, depending on the depth, and examining the deposits.

Warrick said it was fully anticipated this archaeological assessment would advance to Stage 4.

“That's what it's designed to do, to expand, open up areas in between areas where they did have either intact deposits or areas that yielded small fragments of human remains,” he said.

And where does this lead?

“It can be excavation. It can be avoidance as well,” Warrick said. “But typically in Ontario, in a development context, especially, the archaeological remains are excavated.”

ARCHAEOLOGICAL REVIEW STAGES

The fragments and artifacts were found on the Allandale Station land during Stage 3 of the archaeological assessment, which is for all sites that may be of cultural heritage value or interest.

The size of the archaeological site is determined, its cultural heritage value or interest is evaluated and recommendations are made for mitigation strategies.

Which is Stage 4; it involves implementing conservation strategies for archaeological sites of cultural heritage value or interest.

This can be done in concert with a development proponent, the municipality or other approval authority, Aboriginal communities, and other heritage stakeholders.

Conserving archaeological sites that have cultural heritage value or interest, however, does not mean stopping development, according to the ministry.

Conservation can involve putting long-term protection measures in place around an archaeological site to protect it, intact. The site is then avoided while development proceeds around it, says Ontario's Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

This is called protection ‘in situ’ and is always the preferred option for mitigation of development impacts to a site.

If protection is not viable, mitigation can involve documenting and removing an archaeological site, through excavation, before development takes place, the ministry says.