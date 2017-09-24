Walking tour highlights Barrie Historical Archive anniversary
Mary Harris, director of history and research for the Barrie Historical Archive, leads a walking tour of downtown buildings on Saturday. The event celebrated the first anniversary of the free online museum. It can be found at www.barriearchive.ca KEVIN LAMB PHOTO
