ORILLIA — An early Saturday morning vehicle fire is being investigated by provincial police.

At approximately 4:45 a.m., Orillia OPP and Orillia firefighters were dispatched to an Albert Street North residence where a vehicle was reported to be on fire.

Police attended the scene and observed a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

The Orillia OPP crime unit and the Central Region Forensic Identification Services Unit were called in to assist with the investigation.

As a result of the initial findings, the fire will be treated as suspicious and the investigation will continue.

The Orillia OPP is appealing to the public for information.

If anyone in the Albert Street, Coldwater Road or Penatang Street area saw something suspicious between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. they are encouraged to contact Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).