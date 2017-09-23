A homeowner discovered a man’s body on the sidewalk in front of her home on Letitia Street early Saturday morning.

Barrie police had cordoned off the street near the green house at 253 Letitia St. that sits at the corner of Shaw Crescent shortly after the body was found at about 7 a.m.

“We don’t really know what we have at this point,” said Sgt. Dave Berriault, as the coroner sat in her car making notes on the already hot and steamy morning.

“Right now, we don’t have any suspicions, it could have been natural causes,” Berriault said.

The man, believed to be in his late 40s or early 50s will be sent to the Toronto for an autopsy, he said.

Neighbours Louise Snow and her son Dean were sitting outside their home across Shaw Crescent with coffees as police investigated the scene.

“There was no ruckus or nothing,” Louise said.

Dean, who had a recent surgery, said he was up at 3:30 a.m. and that he didn’t hear or see anything suspicious at that time.

“It’s a quiet neighbourhood,” Dean said. “I mean, there’s a lot of traffic but usually quiet.

“Anyway, it’s just a sad thing.”

Police will have the road cordoned off Saturday as they continue their investigation.

