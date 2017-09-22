Three legs and nine lives: the numbers are all adding up for Stuart.

The funky feline, which is a live-in cat at the Aldergrove Animal Clinic in Barrie, was brought to the Yonge Street facility when he was just three weeks old.

Now, almost seven years later, he is a familiar and happy sight.

“He was part of a litter a mother cat had moved to a shed,” said Dr. Virginia Cornell. “He had a string wrapped around his leg, but I don’t believe it was intentionally put there.

“Kittens that young basically swim around on their belly to push themselves towards their mother, so the string probably attached itself then.”

The string caused permanent loss of circulation in Stuart’s front, right leg, forcing Aldergrove staff to do what had to be done: remove the leg.

But the courageous kitty was not to be outdone and was soon back on his (three) paws.

“When cats are that young they don’t have the same pain sensation and when the anesthetic wore off, all he wanted to do was eat,” Cornell said.

Since then, he’s been scooting around the clinic, much to the delight of staff and visitors. (He involuntarily moves his leg stump while clearing up his business in the litter box.)

“Because he’s only really ever had three legs, he gets around really well,” she said. “He can jump to the top of the fridge and leads a normal life.”

Aldergrove staff eventually decided they couldn’t part ways with the precocious pussy cat.

“We thought about adopting him out, but he’s become so special to us we decided this would be his forever home,” Cornell said. “He’s a bit of a celebrity. I think our clients know his name more than they know ours.”

Stuart also provides inspiration in a way, she added.

“Little kids think he’s great,” she said. “They see he can get around without difficulty despite his disability and that there are no boundaries.”

