What began as a small start-up in Ross Hickling’s garage in 1971 has grown to into one of Barrie’s largest employers.

Now Prodomax Automation is growing again, thanks to a grant by the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund.

Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth attended the presentation of the investment on behalf of small business Minister Jeff Leal.

“For every one dollar the province invests, companies have invested $11 in Ontario,” Hoggarth said Friday morning in the large warehouse on Welham Road.

Prodomax Automation is an industrial engineering firm that designs complex manufacturing production systems for automotive companies.

It specializes in robotic welding, laser cutting and material handling for automakers including Chrysler, Ford, GM, Mercedes, BMW and Volkswagen.

The province is adding $233,800 to Prodomax’s initial contribution of more than $2.6 million to hire and train 20 people as its business continues to grow.

“Through these partnerships, we are able to almost double our plant space to over 200,000 square feet and prepare ourselves for the next wave of automotive innovation,” said Carolyn McGoey Garvey, co-CEO of Prodomax.

It is in the process of leasing another site, and has plans to build an 80,000 square-foot facility nearby, said McGoey Garvey.

The company currently has 153 employees and is hiring skilled workers for its robotics and engineering facility.

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1

Prodomax Automation co-CEO Carolyn McGoey Garvey at the plant on Welham Road after the announcement of a Southwestern Ontario Development Fund grant