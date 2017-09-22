INNISFIL -

There are always ups and downs when it comes to a varsity team.

Right now, the Nantyr Shores Tritons are on the rise.

The boys soccer squad has shown steady growth over the past few years, and they come into the 2017 campaign with the expectation of being better than they’ve been over the last few seasons.

“We’ve really improved as a team,” said Tritons right back Chris Plant. “(Two years ago), we didn’t do amazing, and (last year) we were decent.

“I think we can be much better this year.”

Nantyr Shores started things off on the right foot earlier this week, defeating the Barrie North Vikings, 3-1, in their season-opener.

“I felt we passed the ball really well,” said Tritons midfielder Roshawn Juhmi. “We pressured them when they had the ball and we played hard, right to the end.”

With this being the first match of the year for the Tritons, there was still a steep learning curve.

“At the beginning of the game, we didn’t even know everyone’s names yet, but we improved,” Plant said.

For players like Juhmi, it was a matter of figuring out who could run where when it came to distributing the ball.

“A lot of us haven’t played together before, but we worked well together as the game went on and we’ll get better throughout the season,” Juhmi said.

The Tritons scored a pair of first-half goals as Jaden Erhegiamen struck 11 minutes into the match before Juhmi sent a hard pass up to Devin Reid, who turned and blasted it in.

“We have some good movement up front,” Plant said. “Jaden was making some good runs and there was good movement.”

As the Tritons became more familiar with one another, they began to control the game, playing most of the last 40 minutes in Barrie North’s half.

“I felt that the other team got tired and we were playing well, so that made it easier for us,” Juhmi said.

He got on the board himself in the second half, beating Vikings goalkeeper Ben Ziegler with a high shot to make it 3-0 Nantyr Shores.

“I tried to just put it on net,” Juhmi said. “It was with my weaker left foot, but I figured that I would still give it a try.”

Ziegler made a couple of outstanding saves to keep things close, but Barrie North couldn’t muster much of an attack outside of Denver Foreman, who finished off a stretch of four close chances by firing the ball into the low left corner to break the clean sheet.

The marker against was the lone blemish on an otherwise ideal debut for Nantyr Shores.

“It’s great to start with a win,” Plant said. “It helps to build the momentum and allows us to push forward from here.”

Plant, who plays rep soccer for Barrie, has been a member of the Nantyr Shores team, which includes both junior and senior-eligible athletes, for three years.

With many returnees from a season ago and a handful of new players on the pitch, Plant likes what he’s seen from this 2017 group thus far.

“I think we’ve got a good, solid defence, and we can move the ball around well in the midfield,” Plant said.

The belief going throughout the team, from the coaching staff to the players, is that this team is on an upswing.

“For us, in previous years, we haven’t done that well,” Juhmi said. “But I think we have a stronger team now and we’ll have a good season.”

