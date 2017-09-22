A large brick and mortar archway now bears the name of one of Barrie’s most fervent fans.

The newly unveiled J.C. Massie Field arch opening onto the football playing field was dedicated by Mr. Massie’s son, the Hon. Col. Jamie Massie and his daughter Marilyn Booth under a hot sun, Friday afternoon.

Their donation of $500,000 in their father’s name will enable Georgian College to furnish the sports field with equipment, lights and an electronic scoreboard.

Dignitaries were marched in behind bagpipes, as the unseasonably hot September sun beat down upon the assembled audience, many of whom sat under umbrellas or in the shade of a tent.

“What an honour it is for the Massie family to honour our father at the opening of the J.C. Field at Georgian College,” said Booth, who is a member of the college’s board of directors.

“We would like you to know he would be so, so proud to be here, surrounded by the very parts of life he valued most; family, education, youth, sport and hard work – and always giving all the time, more than he got.”

Mr. Massie’s two children, their seven children and the seven grandchildren attended the opening.

The Massies were joined by Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, Simcoe County Warden Gerry Marshall, Simcoe North MPP and Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown, Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MP Alex Nuttall, Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard and several members of the Canadian Armed Forces from nearby CFB Borden.

Booth said her father, who died 11 years ago, worked hard for everything throughout his long life.

“He always said he really only had one free ride in his life, because he really believed in hard work. He was conceived in Scotland and came across the Atlantic in his mother’s womb with his family of five as they immigrated to Canada. He was a very successful immigrant and built a great life for his family and many others in this country,” Booth said.

Mr. Massie initially visited Barrie as an 11-year-old boy when he attended camp in Innisfil on the 8th Line. In 1935, he began canoeing up the shoreline to 10th Line, where he met his future wife Vera, she said.

He had a profound interest in the power of sport, Booth said. He particularly loved football, swimming and hockey, and served as the managing director of the Barrie Colts for 15 years.

But at the age of 18, Mr. Massie left high school early and joined the 692 Squadron with the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1941.

“We all knew the courage he had to muster and the sacrifice he made for his own life and dreams to serve our country and our family,” Booth said.

Mr. Massie flew 49 missions between 1942 and 1945, and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the highest medal the RCAF can bestow upon a member.

Although Mr. Massie abandoned his dream of becoming a dentist (and initially became an entrepreneur selling kettles), by 1981, he had moved his family to Barrie to open Georgian Pontiac Buick.

Jamie Massie, a founding member of the Automotive Business School of Canadian, a Georgian Fellow and honorary chairman of the Power of Education campaign, spoke of his father’s legacy.

“J.C. believed the future of our country lay in its youth,” Massie said. “He believed in sports and in education as a way to inspire and nurture the talent that exists in all Canadian youth.”

Massie spoke of how his father served in the Second World War to enshrine the rights of freedom, democracy and the rule of law for future generations, such as the young men gathering on the field to play football on the newly named field.

Jamie called people who lived and served through the Second World War, “the best generation.”

“Their only hope for future generations was for us to celebrate the freedom enshrined in our country and to leave the world – never repeating the mistakes of our past,” he said.

Georgian president and CEO MaryLynn West-Moynes thanked the Massies for their donation.

“This sports field will be so much more than just a cool playing field,” said West-Moynes. “We will have lights, we will have a scoreboard, but what we will really have is our students - and students from high school and public school – engaged.

“Our hope is those students from high school and public school will get the inspiration to go on to post-secondary school and see this as a happening place,” she added.

Georgian College Grizzlies' rugby coach and Rugby Canada’s Coach of the Year, John Daggett, said at the beginning of the year the coaches had asked the rugby team what they wanted to achieve and were told they wanted a gold medal.

“We asked how do you get that? What are you willing to do to get that?” Daggett said.

“They came up with four points, the first one was discipline, the second one was sacrifice, the third one was community… and the last one was accountability,” he said.

“When I look at those principles, those values that the athletes came forward with, not only are we really proud as coaches, we also see the same principles and values from our wonderful philanthropists, like the Massie family. They have those similar core values,” he said.

Shouts from the J.C. Massie Field echoed across the lawn as the Eastview Wildcats football team lined up to play against the Barrie North Vikings during the speeches.

And for the first time ever, Georgian’s Grizzlies rugby team will play the Seneca Sting under the lights Friday night.

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1