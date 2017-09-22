Grizzlies host invitational

The Georgian Invitational golf tournament was held Thursday at Heritage Hills, north of Barrie.

The tournament field of nearly 70 male and female golfers from teams across the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) competed at the event.

Georgian continued to show great depth on the men’s side as freshman Andrew Russ, an Oakville native, finished in a tie with Humber’s Connor Watt with matching rounds of 69 on top of the individual leaderboard.

The Grizzlies fielded two men’s teams of five golfers each at the event and finished in second and third place in the team standings, just behind the Humber Hawks, who won the tournament with a combined score of 291.

Georgian’s women’s team found itself among the leaders once again as Barrie native Addison Wallwin finished in second with a round of 76, one stroke behind the winner, Sheila McKeen, from Humber.

Emilie Tyndall, from Kirkland, Que., finished in a tie for third place with a score of 83.

Combined, Georgian’s women's team finished one stroke back of Humber with a score of 159.

The Grizzlies continued their busy schedule on Friday at the Lakehead-Orillia Invitational.

Georgian golfers will play their final tune-up prior to provincials on Monday at the Niagara Invitational.