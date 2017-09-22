CNIB Night Steps in Barrie raises money and awareness
Patty McLaughlin serenades participants during the CNIB Night Steps fundraising walk which took place at the Barrie waterfront Thursday. With close to 100 participants, the event helped raise nearly $10,000 which will support life-changing programs for people with sight loss. Mark Wanzel/Barrie Examiner/Postmedia Network
Patty McLaughlin serenades participants during the CNIB Night Steps fundraising walk which took place at the Barrie waterfront Thursday.
With close to 100 participants, the event helped raise nearly $10,000 which will support life-changing programs for people with sight loss.