MIDLAND — A violent and dangerous psychiatric patient got his wish, albeit briefly, to go to jail rather than the mental-health facility where he now resides.

However, Gavin Bowles’s move to the hoosegow was rather short-lived, with Ontario Court Justice Enno Meijers sentencing the 36-year-old Friday to one day in jail followed by three years’ probation for violently assaulting a registered practical nurse at the Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care in 2014.

In handing down the sentence, Meijers said Bowles has an “entrenched mental illness” and has consistently and actively resisted treatment.

“It seems clear to me that for his own benefit and the safety of the public as a whole, Mr. Bowles’s needs would be best met at Waypoint,” Meijers said.

“He needs intensive medical attention. Mr. Bowles has no insight into his condition. He has a lengthy history of violence and some serious psychological issues.”

Bowles was expected to spend Friday night back at Waypoint, with the day spent in a holding cell counting as a day’s worth of jail time. The probation order includes a ban on Bowles possessing any weapons or illicit drugs as well as an order he not contact the man he assaulted.

Wearing a beige T-shirt and grey track pants with close-cropped reddish hair and a full beard, Bowles pleaded with Meijers to let him go to jail since he has been “tortured by drugs and food” for the past decade while residing at Waypoint.

Meijers had already found Bowles guilty during a trial that included surveillance video taken at the Penetanguishene facility showing the incident in question.

Shackled at the wrists and waist, Bowles’ appearance Friday featured not only a Midland Police Service special constable, but also three OPP officers surrounding the prisoner’s dock and another in the body of the courtroom.

Assistant Crown Attorney Carolyn Ross said Bowles’ victim suffered a great deal as a result of the assault, including experiencing bouts of depression, insomnia, anxiety and even needing knee surgery.

“The violence was focused on a specific individual,” she said, noting Bowles suffers from schizophrenia.

To that implication, Bowles stood up in the prisoner’s dock and said that’s simply not the case.

“I’m the sanest thing on two legs,” he said. “Mental health is a sin and I survived it.”

In 2014, Bowles made headlines when he managed to get out of Waypoint’s heightened-security Atrium building while also on trial for biting a nurse.

After escaping the forensics’ unit, Bowles scaled a 30-foot security fence, injuring his back while jumping from the top of it. Yet, despite his injuries, he still managed to climb two more security fences before he removed his clothes and ran off down a road and into the woods. He was tracked down not long after by police officers and search dogs.

