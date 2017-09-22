For all the amazing volunteers who help make Barrie a great city, this one’s for you.

Retired hair stylist Neil Little has organized a party to celebrate their dedication and organizations they work tirelessly for.

He has put together the Family Fun and Jam Day, taking place at Heritage Park on Sunday.

The community is being encouraged to participate and join in the day of celebration, peace and love, Little said.

“This event is a way of saying thank you to all those agencies, the volunteers’ friends and families that work and serve the community so freely,” he added. “All these organizations are supported by volunteers and this is a way to say thank you to them for all the time they donate in the service of their community.

“They can come down to Heritage Park on Sunday and have some fun and be recognized for the hard work they do.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Canadian Red Cross, The David Busby Street Centre and the Barrie Food Bank.

There will be vendors, balloon art, face painting and local artists and business will take part.

A charity barbecue, compliments of The Butcher Shop and Joe’s No Frills, will serve up hot dogs, hamburgers and refreshments and 100% of the donations will go to the three featured charities.

Chinese Food and pizza will also be available.

The YMCA community Zumba begins at 11 a.m. followed by the Barrie Native Friendship Center Big Drum demonstration.

“It’s a spiritual ceremony,” Little said of the demonstration. “Indigenous people believe that every drum beat has a heartbeat and is the heartbeat of Mother Earth.

“I’m very connected with the earth and the ceremony will help people get grounded to what’s important,” he added. “Some times we get caught up in our busy lives and this is an outlet to help release some of that tension.”

Local musicians will play throughout the say, including the Jerry Forsythe Experience, Molly McNulty, Larry Christopher, Joanne Hodgson and recording artist Melina Melle.

“No cash, no problem: bring canned food to help the Barrie Food Bank’s Thanksgiving drive, which officially starts next Wednesday,” Little said.

That’s music to the ears of food bank executive director Peter Sunborg who acknowledged how vital volunteers are to the organization.

“The Barrie Food Bank and so many organizations rely on volunteers. They are really the engines for what the not-for-profit and charities do,” he said. “We are so appreciative of what they do. We have 120 weekly volunteers and almost 500 annual volunteers who offer up their time to do things that can make a difference in someone’s life.”

Family Fun and Jam Day runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

imcinroy@postmedia.com