INNISFIL – Security footage aided in an arrest after goods were removed from a Cookstown store Wednesday afternoon.

South Simcoe police were told by the store manager that at 4 p.m. that day and the day before, at about the same time, a woman had entered the store.

A number of food items were placed in a reusable bag and they were not paid for, police said.

A review of security footage and some further investigation led officers to a woman, who was arrested and charged with theft.