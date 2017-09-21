The Huronia Symphony Orchestra (HSO) and the Barrie Public Library have partnered to start a new music instrument lending library for Barrie.

It will in conjunction with a new social/learning program for youth that will allow them to get together on an informal basis, learn from local musicians, and instruction books will be provided.

It begins with a launch on Sunday, Oct. 1 that will feature a performance by five musicians from the Huronia Symphony as well as special appearance Jason McCoy and Dani Strong.

“It will give members of the public a chance to conduct the orchestra, (but) not the entire orchestra. It has been really popular when it’s been done in it the past and (there will be) a couple of other interactive music experiences for kids (as well as a) brief explanation of the program and vision,” said Greg Groen, who, as a member of the board of the Huronia Symphony Orchestra, is spearheading the program, which is the first of its kind for a city the size of Barrie.

“This is my pet project,” he added. “I’ve been working on it for the past year.”

Similar programs are in place in major centres across Canada, including Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto as well as the Thousand Islands.

Kitchener is in the process of starting one, too.

The Calgary program has become so popular that some 200 instruments are out on loan at any given time.

At present, musical instruments have been donated and an instrument drive is in the works.

The County of Simcoe has contributed funding and the program has received support from Music Pro.

The program will work in a similar fashion to books. It will allow people to simply check an instrument out of the library, try it out, learn it at no cost.

Instruments will be available on loan for longer periods of time, but for security will stored away from public view.

The HSO will be looking after, repairing and keeping the instruments in good working order.

Groen expects the youth program will begin in November.

Led by experienced musicians, the drop-in program will take place every second week allowing kids to learn some music, how to start band and more.

Instruments will available on site to try for no charge. Instructional books will also be available - more are on order - as well as links and apps to learn more about how to play a guitar online.

While Groen learned through the Royal Conservatory of Music program, played in recitals and did the exams, he also played in bands. He plays piano, guitar and cello, but doesn’t perform much music in public.

He said the idea began with the need for instruments for the symphony’s youth program which continues to expand. While the program is a relatively short one at just five weeks, the young musicians join their adult counterparts for several rehearsals and one concert each year.

Groen hopes youth will participate in both programs.

“It’s coming together quite nicely. There are lots of people interested in helping,” he said. “It’s also a tremendous benefit for adults, theatre groups that need some instruments, schools that are short of instruments and individual adults who want to try a different instrument.”

Look for more details at the launch Sunday, Oct. 1 from 2-4 p.m. at the Barrie Public Library’s main branch, located at 60 Worsley St., in downtown Barrie.