The Paperie, a stationary shop located downtown which offers a wide variety of services and workshops, opened earlier this year and held a grand opening Wednesday evening.

Classes that are offered also include calligraphy, watercolour florals, paper quilling and flowers, printmaking and flora arranging.

On hand for the fun at the 89 Dunlop St. E. location were owner Katie Williams, centre (holding daughter Cadence) and, from left, son Griffin, Jo MacIntosh, Michelle Hannon and Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman.

For more details, email info@thepaperiebarrie.com.