Every child matters, now.

It wasn’t that way in 1973 when Phyllis Webstad attended a residential school near the Dog Creek Reserve in Williams Lake, B.C.

The six-year-old’s grandmother had bought her a shiny, new orange shirt for her first day of school, and like all children, she was excited to wear new clothes to school.

“When I got to the Mission, they stripped me and took away my clothes, including the orange shirt. I never wore it again,” Webstad said in a news release this week.

Almost half-a-century later, Webstad, now a well-educated spokeswoman of the Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation, talks openly about her life and her healing journey.

Stories like Webstad’s are being shared with children in all elementary and high schools across Canada, as part of Canada’s First Nations’ Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s recommendations.

Barrie’s 13-year-old twins, Angus and Anna Noganosh, are Grade 8 students at Andrew Hunter Elementary School, and founding members of the Waawaatesis or Fireflies group.

Started by librarian Rosemary Renton four years ago as an Indigenous cultural class, the Waawaatesis were proudly displaying the shirts they decorated to wear on Friday for national Orange Shirt Day.

As two of the Waawaatesis’ founding members, the Noganosh twins are helping Renton educate and share their culture with other students, some of whom are also Indigenous and Metis.

“We started this because there wasn’t many First Nations students at the school,” Angus said in Andrew Hunter’s library on Thursday. “We started this so we could all come together to do fun stuff.”

Angus said he’s learning about residential schools from his grandfather and grandmother who attended the schools, and learning the traditional way of life from his uncles.

Erected in the 1880s, residential schools were government-sponsored religious schools created to assimilate Indigenous children into British/Canadian culture.

• About 150,000 First Nation, Inuit and Métis children were removed from their families and communities, and forced to attend the schools, leaving generations of First Nations people scarred by the trauma.

The last residential school closed in Saskatchewan in 1996.

In his last year of grade school and one of the oldest members of the group, Angus said the Truth and Reconciliation report combined with Orange Shirt Day gives him a sense of pride.

“Now, I guess it means you’re allowed to be proud of your heritage,” he said.

Although Webstad’s Orange Shirt Day is held each year on Sept. 30, Stuart Finlayson, superintendent of education at the Simcoe County District School Board, said the board realized too many schools host their Terry Fox Runs on Sept. 29 and adjusted the schedule to accommodate both events.

Finlayson said the Truth and Reconciliation report included several calls to action for educators, including offering age-appropriate Indigenous cultural teachings, which the school board is now implementing across the county.

The board’s Indigenous education department provided resources for schools to encourage the implementation of Orange Shirt Day, and the school board has a display in its atrium, as well as a gallery walk detailing the history of residential schools, he said.

“We offer Ojibway classes at some schools where there is a need or even an interest,” Finlayson said.

High schools teach a Grade 11 Native studies English course that draws from Canada’s Indigenous writers.

Adults can use an Indigenous studies program at Georgian College created to help students learn the Anishnaabemowin or the Ojibwe language.

Known as the Common Anishnaabemowin Framework Reference (CAFR), the free tool will help students learn the language, gauge their reading, oral and listening skills.

“This self-assessment tool was developed to help students track their progress and communicate their abilities to others,” said Tareyn Johnson, Georgian’s Indigenization co-ordinator.

“It also helps to identify areas of success and areas of requirement to boost self-esteem along their learning journey,” she said.

