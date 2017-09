Change text size for the story

CLEARVIEW TWP. - A motorcycle driver was killed when his bike collided with a pickup truck on Beachwood Drive near Fairgrounds Road Thursday afternoon.

Huronia West OPP said the motorcycle driver is a 35-year-old Collingwood man.

Police, Clearview firefighters and Simcoe County paramedics were called to the 2:25 p.m. crash.

OPP don't know the cause of the collision, which is still being investigated.