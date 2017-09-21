Change text size for the story

(STAFF) — A 26-year-old Barrie woman riding an e-bike was injured after an incident at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday at Anne Street South and Brock Street.

Her injuries were not considered life threatening.

According to Barrie police, the woman was riding east on Brock Street approaching Anne Street when a transport trailer on Anne was about to turn on to Brock.

At the intersection, the woman came into contact with another vehicle and suffered lower leg injuries.

She was transported to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

A section of Anne Street South was closed while Barrie police traffic re-constructionists investigated.

There was no word on charges.