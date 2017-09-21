Is the script being written for a new W. A. Fisher Auditorium and Events Centre in downtown Barrie?

City councillors will listen to a presentation from staff Monday and then consider a motion which would look at funding options, sponsorships and possible partnerships for the Dunlop Street West facility, which would carry a basic construction cost of $17.85 million.

It would be a 650-seat-plus, multi-purpose cultural and events centre at the former Barrie Central Collegiate (BCC) site.

This project could also have the capacity to host larger conferences and corporate events – for 1,100 people standing and 450 seated – but the cost jumps to $19.3 million.

While there is no commitment in this motion to build the facility, the outline of a plan to do so is now in place.

“Barrie has had a history of demolishing public buildings rather than re-purposing them,” Mayor Jeff Lehman said, “and so while this has come at us out of the blue, I think this is a rare opportunity that represents value for money and value for the economy that we will otherwise lose.”

Coun. Barry Ward, chairman of the city's finance and corporate services committee, also says it's a rare chance.

“I think question is this: Should Barrie have its own performing arts centre?” he said. “If, like me, you think the answer is yes, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have one at one-third of the cost of what we might otherwise pay, while preserving a Barrie landmark – the Fisher Auditorium – at the same time.”

The facility's operational model could include a joint venture agreement with a dozen local organizations – including Theatre By the Bay, Talk is Free Theatre, Huronia Symphony, Downtown Barrie BIA and Barrie Film Festival.

Six groups wrote letters to the city supporting the project.

Lehman said Barrie's Mady (Five Points) theatre was designed as an 'incubator', for use by community groups and for innovative local groups like Talk is Free Theatre and Theatre By the Bay, to grow their audiences.

“It is not a large concert hall, Georgian Theatre currently provides that,” he said. “However, Georgian College has indicated that the theatre at the college is only used by them 6% of the time. The building is wearing out and does not have the equipment or environment needed to host many larger events or productions.”

The staff report says there are several Barrie groups at risk of losing their home venues, whether those are churches or other spaces.

“It's important to note that this would replace the Georgian Theatre, which means existing funding and staffing could move over to Fisher,” Lehman said. “As such, the business plan includes a very small city contribution annually of some $50,000, which is roughly what we spend right now on Georgian.”

Ward said he's read Stratford Festival is planning a new Tom Patterson Theatre, seating about 600, and expected to cost $60 million.

“From what I’ve seen of other facilities around the province, that is the going rate,” he said. “So we are getting a performing arts centre at a much lower price. Furthermore, I think city staff has proposed a realistic capital funding plan which would see city taxpayers pay about one-third of the cost ... considering the cost of the land.

“Even if we have to pay more, should funding from other levels of government not materialize in full, we are still getting a bargain if we want a performing arts centre.”

Availing funding from other government levels for this project could include a $7-million grant from Canada's Cultural Spaces and $150,000 from the Trillium Foundation – both on a matching basis.

Lehman says this is also an opportunity to boost Barrie's economy, and that of the downtown, by getting two major new facilities - a concert hall and a conference centre - at a fraction of the cost of building them new.

“I have heard a great deal of interest in this project, both in the community and among the user groups,” he said. “I have even been approached by individuals willing to support the fund-raising campaign.

“The potential exists here to finally have a conference facility in the core that could help bring events to Barrie that can't be accommodated today.”

Ward gave an example. The Kempenfelt Rotary Club in Barrie is hosting its annual Rotary District Conference next weekend. It has 400 people registered, plus a waiting list; people will be staying in hotels, spending money in local stores and restaurants.

The conference is being held in The Blue Mountains/Collingwood.

“All the money will be spent in that community because there is no facility in Barrie capable of having 400 people sit down to dinner in the same room,” Ward said. “We are losing such opportunities without an adequately sized venue.”

Lehman said a conference centre works on a number of levels.

“(It) could be a major economic boost for our core area and will produce spin-off impacts that can strengthen the economy of the west end,” he said. “It would support the business community and generate tourism in addition to what would come from the concert hall.”

If city councillors decide to proceed with this project, a detailed business analysis would still need to be developed.

But the facility's first-year revenues have been estimated at $2.3 million, with an operating cost of almost $2.2 million.

Depending on a number of factors, the city could have to contribute $5 million in seed money to the project – and $50,000 annually in operating costs.

“I think there is risk around the operating plan that we have to be conscious of,” Lehman said. “To address this, I believe there should be an endowment fund created through fund-raising that would offset the operating costs and reduce the need for annual subsidy. This would help ensure a more sustainable funding model.”

If approved, construction could begin in 2019 and be operational in 2020.

BCC was bought by HIP Developments last spring and is to be a residential project called Modern Bayside Residences.

HIP approached the city about acquiring the Fisher building and land, and council gave final approval in early summer to enter into negotiations with HIP to buy the theatre and land as part of a property exchange; the city owns Red Storey Field right behind the former Barrie Central Collegiate.

Last April, Waterloo-based HIP said it would develop property containing not only BCC, but the former Prince of Wales school site after buying it for $5.8 million from the Simcoe County District School Board.

