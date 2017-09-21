Carnegie Days moves into its eighth year of celebrating art and language.

There are a wide range of activities from music and dance to visual arts, books and film, all taking place at several venues in downtown Barrie and the majority of it is free of charge.

“We’re excited this season. The new theme is translation, the idea of translation as a different way to support art and language,” said Christina Mancuso, education officer at MacLaren Art Centre.

The gallery has partnered with the Barrie Public Library, downtown branch, the Barrie Film Festival (BFF), and the Simcoe Contemporary Dancers on the programming for Carnegie Days.

It is a celebration of its roots as a library. The former Mulcaster Street library was renovated and expanded to become the current art gallery.

The festival is named for Andrew Carnegie, a Scottish-born American who made a fortune in the steel industry and became a philanthropist in his later years. He spent more than $56 million to build 2,509 libraries around the globe, including Barrie’s first public library.

For the festival this year, the library will be celebrating Canada’s 150th with a special storytime on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Carnegie Days kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 28 with a musical percussive performance by Ray Dillard. He will be creating two original compositions inspired by Jaime Angelopoulos’ colourful drawings Powers and Hypnos; both are part of her exhibition Act Naturally on display in the Carnegie Room.

For those that have not seen any of Dillard’s work, it’s sure to be a creative, fascinating experience. The Toronto-based musician, who has personal and professional ties to this area, has performed internationally with NEXUS and The World Drum Ensemble.

Some of the most playful work translates personal experience into the visual such as The Story of I. Created by local families at several workshops leading up to Carnegie Days, the art work can be seen in an online exhibition at www.maclarenart.com.

In addition, faculty at MacLaren - most of the artists that work behind the scenes, teaching workshops and the like - were asked to participate in a self-portrait exercise. The results, ranging from the literal to the abstract, are surprising. See it in the Rotary Education Centre.

Some of the most moving examples of translation can be seen in Re-enact, the work of six artists on display in the Janice Laking Gallery. The links to their past take in some of Canada’s most shameful history, in terms of the treatment of its citizens. Part of this exhibition also features some of the original footage from a 1967 CBC documentary where artist Krista Belle Stewart’s mother, Seraphine Stewart, re-enacted part of her life. She was a residential school survivor who became the first Indigenous public health nurse in British Columbia.

It has also been incorporated into two-channel video work where Krista Belle Stewart layers archival footage with current footage of her mother. She called it Seraphine, Seraphine. She will also be on hand for an artist talk and public discussion after the screening which is presented by the Barrie Film Festival Friday, Sept. 27 at the Uptown Theatre, beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

There is more, ranging from National Film Board shorts for children, to readings from the Journals of Mary O’Brien, the mother of Shanty Bay artist Lucius O’Brien (1832-1899).

For a complete list of Carnegie Days activities see www.maclarenart.com.