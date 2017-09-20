A workshop in downtown Barrie on Thursday night is geared to help protect your personal information from getting into the hands of online predators.

Cyber Security 2017 takes place at the Barrie City Hall rotunda from 6-8 p.m.

On hand will be members of the OPP and Barrie Police Service online task forces, as well as an IT specialist, to talk to residents about how to keep their information safe in the digital age.

The focus of the evening is provide area citizens with information about what cyber crime is, who is affected, how you can be impacted and what steps can be taken to become vigilant this invasive and rapidly growing crime.

“Sadly, this type of crime doesn’t case your home; doesn’t jump out of the bush or use brutal force,” said Carol Rowan, event and marketing co-ordinator of the Barrie-Simcoe Association of Administrative Professionals.

“Cyber attacks happen every day. More than 156 million scam and spam emails are sent to Canadians daily.”

As of 2016, approximately 89% of Canadian households have internet access, and have an average of seven internet connected devices in the home. Also in 2016, online scams accounted for more than $40 million in losses for Canadians.

“As you can see this is a real cause for concern,” Rowan said. “Through my discussions with the OPP, they have indicated the only way we will ever get ahead of such crimes is through continued education such as our event.

“Cyber crime doesn’t discriminate in age or race, but rather preys on the uneducated through trickery.”

The event, put on by the Barrie-Simcoe Association of Administrative Professionals, Ontario Provincial Police Cyber Crime Task force and the Barrie Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit, is free, but participants are asked to pre-register, as space is limited.

To reserve your spot, visit eventbrite.ca/e/protection-of-personal-information-and-cyber-security-tickets-36371531229.