A bike stolen while a downtown Barrie McDonald's employee worked has been recovered from a Kozlov Street hock shop.

City police officers went to the shop Tuesday and seized the bike, returning it to its owner.

Police said the 17-year-old parked his bicycle against a city bike rack at the Dunlop Street West restaurant, securing it with a lock, at the southeast corner of Toronto and Dunlop streets, last Friday.

But when he took his break, he noticed the white Diamond mountain bike was gone.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact Const. M. Jansen at 705-725-7025, ext. 2689 or at mjansen@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.ca.