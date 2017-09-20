Siskins, Hornets looking strong

CLEARVIEW TWP. -

Like a bull out of the gate, the Stayner Siskins started the new season with three wins.

The Siskins defeated the Caledon Golden Hawks, Penetang Kings and Schomberg Cougars by a combined 18-5 heading into Wednesday night’s road game against the Orillia Terriers.

From the outset, it appears the Siskins are a team to be reckoned with again this year, following a 2016-17 campaign in which the Stayner squad skated to a 39-3 record.

“We are picking up from where we left off last year,” said head coach Dave Steele.

Stayner’s opening game was a 10-1 road win over the Schomberg Cougars.

Top performances were seen with overager and Midhurst native Ben Hughes scoring four goals — including the team’s first goal of the season scored less than a minute into the game — unassisted and shorthanded.

“We are lucky to have Ben Hughes with our organization, but you are only as good as your teammates,” Steele said. “He’s got some pretty good ones on that line with Jordan Taylor and Kevin Boyd.”

Boyd, another returning forward, tallied eight points with five assists and three goals on opening night.

In Stayner’s next game, Siskins fans had to wait until the second period for the scoring to begin in Penetanguishene with a shorthanded goal from Boyd with an assist to Hughes, which is sure to be a popular go-to combination this year.

The Penetang Kings scored in the third period with goals from Michael Redick and Doug Ross.

But in the last five minutes of the game, Siskins newcomer Liam Kendall, who came back from the Kingston Frontenacs camp, scored with assists from Taylor and Hughes, while returning forward J.D. Falconer also popped one into the net with assists from Mark Dupont and Hughes for a 3-2 final.

The Siskins visited Caledon East Arena on Sunday, where the Siskins won 5-2 over the Golden Hawks with scoring coming from captain Lucas Jeffery and Steven Pickard and three newcomers, including Jared Baker, Marco McCreary and Joey Visconti.

“We are not just a one-dimensional team.” Steele said of his team’s depth.

Baker is a trade that fits as he is attending Georgian College. McCreary is a local from Elmvale and Visconti is former Junior ‘A’ player from Barrie.

Stayner’s arch rival and defending Northern Conference champions, the Alliston Hornets, who finished last year just five points back of the Siskins in a top-heavy Carruthers Division, are also off to an undefeated start at 2-0 with wins over Orillia and Huntsville.

“Our team is a very talented team,” Steele said. “We’ve selected them with the purpose to be a top contender.”

Stayner will be practising at Wasaga Stars Arena until their next home game on Oct. 5 versus the Huntsville Otters.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are in Schomberg on Thursday night to face the Cougars.

The Siskins are also on the road Friday night when they play in Huntsville before heading to Wingham on Sunday for an afternoon tilt.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

Twitter.com/GiseleSarvis