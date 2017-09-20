If rock ’n’ roll was the boomer generation’s national anthem, its constitution was found between the covers of Rolling Stone.

Now, that revered document isn’t such a sure thing.

I wouldn’t know, due to being just a very casual, now-and-then reader of it.

Whatever, there was news last weekend that owner Jann Wenner is putting his company’s controlling interest in the magazine up for sale.

You could call Jenner the ultimate boomer. In 1967, he was just 21 when he started up his magazine in a loft in San Francisco, which put him in the golden hour of flower power and everything else going on in music.

But hey, we’re 50 years out from when Scott McKenzie sang about that “whole generation with a new explanation.”

For what they’re worth, a couple of riffs on this item.

In some ways, it’s just another business story of a magazine – no matter how socially, musically and or politically important it used to be – discovering that, no matter who you are, it’s tough these days to generate a fat bottom line in print media. And the sands continue to shift.

The nostalgic side of me is kind of sad for Rolling Stone. I remember, starting at around age 14, reading this magazine’s record reviews by writers like Greil Marcus, David Fricke and Anthony DeCurtis.

As album critics, they took their jobs seriously. Music, lyrics, arrangements, spiritual or social implications, armchair psychology, the whole deal.

For a kid who took his Zeppelin, Beatles, Stones and Bowie just as seriously back in those days, it was a comfortable match. These were the scholarly monks of the Church of Rock ‘n’ Roll, and I was a true believer.

An older, slightly wiser me may scoff at that, but at the time, well, it was important.

Besides, my first gig in print was as a record reviewer. One late summer day back in the mid-’80s, reading the good old Barrie Banner, I noticed there was no regular entertainment section.

So, I decided to call the paper, ask for the editor and make a pitch for a new album review section. Within minutes, a no-nonsense, quick-paced, British-accented “Kate Harries” entered the ear. I politely pointed out that the Banner may be interested in a regular album review.

“Well, your timing is very good,” she responded. “We were just this week discussing the need for record and film reviews. Could you have a 500-word sample column to me by this Tuesday?”

Darned right I could. No previous experience, but enough belief to try. Kate, by the way, was a great mentor and steered her ship straight and true.

As for Rolling Stone’s waters, they’re suddenly muddied.

Finally, two quick views on recent stuff from Barrie City Hall.

First: the weird. What’s with the formal Whistleblowers program, reported in last Friday’s Examiner? You know, the friendly little structure that, as reporter Bob Bruton wrote, “allows city staff to anonymously and confidentially report ‘fraud and wrongdoing’ to an independent third party.”

I can see, at some point, a disgruntled city employee using this Orwellian instrument as a weapon.

Second: the noble. Great to see city council earlier this week decide that a proposed 11-storey, 215-unit apartment building at 37 Johnson St., is not needed.

The best part is that the ‘no’ votes seem directly related to the organized opposition to the proposal by the east-end residents who would be most affected by the construction of the apartment building. Vox populi rocks.

The Ontario Municipal Board, of course, may eventually have different ideas.

Bruce Cameron is a Barrie freelance writer.