Read more, talk less: LETTERS

(Re: ‘Group protests M-103’ in the Sept. 19 edition of the Examiner)

Jennifer Bush, of Suffragettes Against Silence, should read more, think a lot more and spew a lot less.

Whereas Suffragettes fought bravely against real discrimination and bad legislation, Bush sounds like an unthinking Donald Trump mole raving against strawmen, fantasies and unfounded myths.

I wonder who is funding them?

Larry Black

Barrie

Tax dollars well spent

Last week, my wife and I enjoyed a visit from old friends we knew during the years we spent in Southampton, England.

After taking them for walks along our lakeshore, Sunnidale Park and some other places, they said that Barrie is a lovely town.

I very definitely agree.

I pay my city taxes cheerfully knowing that, for the most part, the money is well spent.

So let’s all thank previous city councils for creating these wonderful spaces, and today’s city council for maintaining them.

Peter Bursztyn

Barrie

Raccoon should’ve been euthanized immediately

(Re: ‘Burned baby raccoon dies unexpectedly’ in the Sept. 13 edition of the Examiner)

I am not only horrified but angry that the wildlife shelter allowed that dear little raccoon to suffer a whole month.

If you truly loved and cared about animals you would have had him put to sleep, immediately.

I would never let any of my animals suffer like that.

If you love them, you have to let them go.

Please don’t ever do that again.

Shirley Craig

Barrie